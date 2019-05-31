Home States Karnataka

Power bills to rise across Karnataka as KERC gives nod to tariff hike

Commission chairperson Shambhu Dayal Meena told reporters that the hike was necessary due to increased costs.

31st May 2019

By Express News Service

Power bills of consumers across the state has just shot up. The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has allowed all the Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs) to increase the tariff by an average of 33 paise per unit with retrospective effect from April 1.

Commission chairperson Shambhu Dayal Meena told reporters that the hike was necessary due to increased costs. He added that there was a deficit of Rs 2,192.33 crore for the financial year 2017-18.
The average hike for consumers in urban areas under Bangalore Electricity Supply Limited (BESCOM) jurisdiction will be around 25 paise per unit.

As for other ESCOMs, domestic users under municipal corporation areas and other urban local bodies, the tariff for monthly consumption up to 30 units has been increased from Rs 3.45 per unit to Rs 3.70
per unit.

KERC has allowed an increase in tariff in the range of 20 paise per unit for private educational institutions and hospitals in the low tension category.

