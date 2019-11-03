You will see notable change in next 100 days, says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The last 100 days have been very hectic for Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. He faced a number of challenges, including devastating floods and political bickerings, and worked without a break. On Saturday too he had a packed schedule.

As he spoke to The New Sunday Express about his government’s development plans, his equation with party leader BL Santhosh and stability of the BJP government, Yediyurappa looked fresh and his usual combative self, taking questions head-on. Excerpts:

Three things that you would like to do for Karnataka as the Chief Minister.

My priority is farmers’ welfare. Flood relief and development of industries is also very important for us. We faced drought first and after that it was heavy rains and floods. We never expected it. Prime Minister Modi sanctioned Rs 6,000 per year for each farmer in three instalments. And I was the first CM to sanction an additional Rs 4,000 to each farmer, in two instalments.

We have already given the first instalment. Soon we will come out with measures for skill development and creating employment opportunities and we want our people to get jobs in Karnataka. Irrigation is very important and we have already sanctioned many works. We have formed committees to look into Bengaluru development and tourism development. Sudha Murty, chairperson, Infosys Foundation, is working with the government and has taken up many initiatives for development of tourism.

Economy is in bad shape. How has that affected the state?

Our financial position is good. Also, so far our revenue collection is satisfactory and after December we will be in a very good situation. You will see the change in the next 100 days. Now, we must concentrate on flood-relief works.

Since the government is mobilizing funds for flood relief, has it affected development works in the state?

Naturally it will affect other works. After February we will release more funds for development works and irrigation projects. We have already released Rs 6,000 crore for irrigation works.

You seem to be working hard and will you also review ministers’ performance?

All our ministers are working day and night.

You completed 100 days, but you are still working with half the cabinet strength?

Unfortunately, there is no other go. After the bypolls and December 9 results, there will be a full-fledged cabinet.

Disqualified MLAs helped in formation of the BJP government and are they now becoming albatross around the neck?

No. They have resigned for their own sake as they were not happy with their parties and (coalition) government. Now, within the next four to five days, the Supreme Court is likely to deliver its verdict. After that we will discus on who should get the party tickets. It is left to the disqualified MLAs to take a call after the verdict. We will take an appropriate decision after discussing with our central leaders.

Are you looking at the possibility of their disqualification not being upheld and they being automatically reinstated as the assembly members?

According to me, they approached the Supreme Court stating that they want to resign from the assembly membership and sought a direction to the Speaker to accept it. Unfortunately, our Speaker took some other decision. Now, according to our assumption, the SC will accept their resignation and they will be allowed to contest the elections.

Are you getting enough cooperation from your party central leadership and the central government as you made a demand for Rs 38,000 crore for flood reliefand got only Rs 1,200 crore?

We are eligible for only Rs 3,800 crore and they have released Rs 1,200 crore. They may release another Rs 2,000 crore and we have to raise the remaining amount.

How is your equation with BL Santhosh (senior BJP leader)?

We have a very good relation and we are in regular contact. He is in a very good position and he gives suggestions to me.

Is there any pressure from your central leaders or RSS that you have to groom your successor?

It is too early to say anything. We will see that after completion of the remaining tenure of three-and-half years. Let me make it clear that I will work day and night for the party whether I am CM or not. It is my duty to build the party in Karnataka and I will work for it till my last breath.

The video of your speech in a party meeting has gone viral. Has it caused embarrassment to you?

Definitely not. We discussed our bypoll preparations during our party leaders’ meetings in Bengaluru and Hubballi. I was not satisfied with the statements made by some people with reference to a particular assembly segment and told them to refrain from issuing such statements.

I said they (disqualified MLAs) were in Mumbai for two-and-half months and suffered. I also told them to wait till they take a decision and not make any comments before that. I did not say we will give them a seat or make them an MLA.

You said leaders in Delhi were in the know of the developments...

When they were in Mumbai, the whole world knew about it. Is it not a fact that they were in Mumbai for two-and-half months?

Opposition is submitting video footage to SC to back their allegations against your party.

What is the connection between the two? Is there any secret in the video? I have only said that they have resigned and asked our leaders not to make any comments. What is wrong in it? Is it not a fact that we formed the government after they resigned? What will the Opposition tell SC?

Opposition leaders are expecting assembly elections in January- February?

They are talking about it as Siddaramaih has no other way to keep his MLAs together. What is Siddaramaiah’s contribution? How many seats had Congress won under his leadership? He claims he is the big leader of Congress, but won just one seat. There is no doubt that we are going to complete the remaining term of three-and-half years.

How do you see yourself? Yediyurappa as a leader of Lingayat community or a tallest leader of BJP in Karnataka?

I want to make it clear that almost all communities have supported us and that is the reason we won 26 Lok Sabha constituencies, including those without significant presence of Lingayat community voters.



Bengaluru is in a very bad shape. Are you taking any short-term measures to improve the situation?

Yes, we will take appropriate measures. On November 6, we have a meeting with experts to discuss measures to develop Bengaluru. You will see the change within the next two to three months.