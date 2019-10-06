Kerala’s agitators create confusion over traffic movement at NH-212

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ongoing agitation and hunger strike in Kerala over the issue of night traffic ban in Bandipur has led to a lot of confusion and misinformation on the ‘traffic movement’ on NH-212 between the two states. Some agitators have been demanding that this national highway should be kept open during day time too while it is anyway open.

The forest department has clarified there is neither any kind of restrictions on NH-212 (redesignated 766) during the daytime nor any move to close it down for traffic. Meanwhile, activists in Karnataka have appealed to protestors in Kerala not to turn it into a political showdown as the night ban was critical for survival of wildlife and also overcoming floods and landslides in Wayanad.

Karnataka Chief Wildlife Warden in a statement has said, “It has come to our notice that some people are organizing dharnas and protests and campaigns demanding NH-212 should be open during day hours. There is no proposal or order before the state government to close down NH-212 for traffic during the day hours and it will remain open from 6 am to 9 pm. It is hereby clarified to the public that the national highway from Kollegal to Kohzikode passing through Bandipur is open as usual during day time and there are no restriction on traffic movement at all.”

The agitation in Kerala for lifting of night traffic ban in Bandipur Tiger Reserve is misguided and is not based on facts and statistics. Forest officials and environmentalists say that the movement of goods and passenger vehicles on NH-212 has been normal and there has been no hindrance to this traffic between the two states. As per statistics available for the last 10 days, on NH-212, more than 650 lorries/trucks, 90 buses and 300 cars have been plying every day between Karnataka and Kerala from 6 am to 9 pm. According to officials, these figures are as per the data collected from Moolehole check-post on Karnataka border. The data clearly shows that people of Kerala have been carrying out their normal business activities without any hindrance and using this highway which passes for 30km through the core area of Bandipur National Park. Further, on weekends and holidays, the number of vehicles increases considerably.

Joseph Hoover of United Conservation Movement says, “This shows that local communities and businessmen are unaffected. Traffic is completely normal during day time while during the ban hours, emergency vehicles including eight buses each from both the states are allowed. There has been a move to vitiate the atmosphere and spread false information which goes against the prevailing HC and SC orders. We are in a critical situation where Kerala has been ravaged by floods due to destruction of forests. The environment is not an issue for political games with Wayanad MP and MLAs encouraging the agitation.”