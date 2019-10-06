MRPL to deliver BS-VI  petrol, diesel by March ’20

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) is all set to supply BS-VI grade petrol and diesel to consumers in the state by the first week of March 2020, a month ahead of the Supreme Court’s deadline to do so.

MRPL Managing Director M Venkatesh told reporters here on Saturday that the production of BS-grade VI MS (motor-spirit) and HSD (high-speed diesel) commenced on September 28 in their refinery. “We have switched over to the newer grade fuel after flushing out the BS-IV grade fuel in all the 25 tanks in the refinery. The new stocks will be ready for dispatch by the end of October. However, it will take time to reach the consumers as the depots have to flush out the old stock,” he said.

MRPL has received the first order for the new grade fuel from Bengaluru. Consumers in Dakshina Kannada are expected to get the new grade fuel in February 2020 itself. The monthly requirement of petrol in Bengaluru and Mangaluru is 80,000 tonnes and diesel 2,50,000 tonnes, and MRPL is hopeful of meeting the requirement. “If there is a shortfall, it will be 10% in diesel and we are ready to overcome it,” said the MD.

MRPL has engaged the services of IIT-Roorkee for slope protection in view of below-ground soil erosion owing to heavy rainfall affecting the foundation of one of the pipe racks in phase-3 refinery complex that led to its shutdown.