12-year-old succumbs to dengue in Karnataka's Koppal

By Express News Service

GANGAVATI: A 12-year-old boy from a village in Gangavati taluk of Koppal district is suspected to have died of dengue fever.

The boy was running a high temperature since the last two days. Family members claimed that the blood reports of the deceased boy were shown positive for dengue fever.

The health department officials will be visiting the family and the team will also look into the death.

The deceased Imtiaz Jhalan was studying at a local government school in Shriram Nagar village.

Incidentally, the village was recently awarded Gandhi Grama Puraskar as a clean village.

The locals claimed that the Panchayat is not clearing garbage on time which is leading to mosquito breeding in the village.

