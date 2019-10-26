Govt increases salaries of anganwadi workers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a Deepavali gift for anganwadi workers, the state government has increased their honorarium with effect from October 2018. Anganwadi workers who were getting Rs 8,000 will now get Rs 10,000. Mini anganwadi workers who were getting Rs 4,250 will get an additional Rs 1,250 and assistants who were getting Rs 4,000 will now get Rs 5,000.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Shashikala Jolle told reporters that there are 1.28 lakh anganwadi workers, mini anganwadi workers and assistants in Karnataka. An increase in their honorarium has been their long-pending demand, she said. “A sum of Rs 98.30 crore will be released to pay them,” minister said. This apart, Rs 10 crore will be released to repair 1,000 anganwadi centres.