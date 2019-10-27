Home States Karnataka

Away from politics, Ramya back on screen

Not seen in any Congress programmes lately; ‘Dil Ka Raja’ movie teaser fuels speculation

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: From political stage, back to the silver screen? On Friday, actor-turned-politician Divya Spandana aka Ramya’s movie teaser “Dil Ka Raja’’ in which actor Prajwal Devaraj plays the lead, was released.

Ramya, who was heading the Congress Social Media team during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, seems to have said goodbye to active politics. But she has been known for doing the vanishing trick. The former MP from Mandya has not been seen in any Congress programmes since the last several months. Also, she has not been active on social media after being removed from the responsibility of heading the party’s social media team.

Ramya started her cinema career in 2003 and has acted in 39 movies, including in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. Her last movie screened was ‘’Nagarahaavu’’, released in 2016.  Now that her movie’s teaser is out, her fans are rejoicing her ‘comeback’. Though the movie was shot sometime back, the film crew released the teaser only now.

When she was at her peak in cinema, Ramya joined the Indian Youth Congress in 2012. Later in 2013, she contested the bypolls and became a Member of Parliament from Mandya constituency. She was 31 years old then, and one of the youngest MPs. But her luck didn’t last. She contested from Mandya again in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, but was defeated by C  S  Puttaraju of JDS by a margin of 5,500 votes.

Even after her defeat, Ramya was active in politics. In May 2017, she was given the task to revive Congress’ social media wing and was made national head of the party’s digital team. She has been credited with turning it around ensuring Congress’ formidable presence on social media to counter BJP’s robust media cell and strong online presence. But she also courted controversies. Many of her tweets and posts against Prime Minister Narendra Modi led to a lot of heat. A couple of times, she vanished from Twitter, raising eyebrows.

She was under fire when she did not visit actor Ambareesh’s residence after he passed away in November 2018. She later clarified that at that point in time she was undergoing an operation at a private hospital. Later in December she even vacated her house on KR road behind the stadium in Mandya. Ramya could not be reached for her comment.

Speaking to The New Sunday Express, Congress leader from Mandya and former minister M S Atmananda said it’s been close to two years since she visited Mandya. She was not seen in any rallies in the last assembly and Lok Sabha elections, he said.

