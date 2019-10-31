Home States Karnataka

Fishermen oppose New Mangalore Port Trust beaching dredger, demand immediate removal

Deputy Conservator of the port, SS Patnaik, when contacted, said that beaching is normal marine activity and that the vessel will be removed by the company.

Published: 31st October 2019 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

New Mangalore Port Trust.

New Mangalore Port Trust.

By Shreyas Hs
Express News Service

MANGALURU: The New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) now faces opposition from local traditional fishermen for breaching a dredger near Surathkal Light House.

The fishermen claim that despite opposition, the NMPT tug silently pulled and anchored the vessel after sunset when no one was present around the seashore. It should be recalled that after a leak was reported from the dredger named Bhagavati Prem, a team of port officials led by Deputy Conservator on Monday, around 9:15 am swung into action and finally beached the 2007-built vessel at Guddekoppa shore.

The NMPT claimed that they had no option but to beach the vessel in the view of larger public interest and to avoid any sort of oil spillage incident. NMPT also said that the owner of the vessel, M/S Mercator Ltd, had issued notices several times to remove the vessel from the port limits or to keep it in a sound condition so that any untoward incident could be avoided, which was ignored by the company.

A local fisherman, Sudheer S, said that the dredger was anchored for many months at six to eight nautical miles on the sea and at NMPT port limits.

On Monday morning, a NMPT tug was pulling the vessel and the community sensed that they may beach at Guddekoppa. The community members started to shoot videos for a long time to stop the beaching and even signalled.

Following the opposition, the NMPT officials brought the vessel near the shore and indicated that they were simply pulling it on the sea using tug. This continued until sunset.

However, when the fishermen went away at around 8 am, the dredger was beached silently and lights were put off and the captain of the vessel was carried away by the NMPT officials. They beached it very cunningly, Sudheer pointed out. He added that the parking of the vessel will also lead to sea erosion.

Another fisherman said that now the vessel would harm traditional fishing. He said, "As many as 20 boats here do shore fishing using the net and now we face the risk of destruction to our boats and nets. The nets will tear if it touches the blade of the vessel or any sharp material of Bhagavati Prem." 

The fishermen community after a meeting has resolved to demand the immediate removal of this vessel from the shore. 

Manohar Bolar, president of Karnataka Karavali Fishermen' Action Committee, said that the vessel can be towed to the Gujarat coast and should be removed from here. He said, "The fishermen will not allow NMPT or the company to break the vessel at the shore which will lead to oil spillage. The authorities have to fix the problem of the ship and have to tow it from this place. If there is oil spillage, it will have a direct impact on the population of fish."

Deputy Conservator of the port, SS Patnaik, when contacted, said that beaching is normal marine activity and that the vessel will be removed by the company. He said the vessel had to be beached in the larger public interest as another cyclone was on its way.

On asking what would happen if the company owning the dredger abandons the vessel, he said action would be initiated against the company as per the law.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New Mangalore Port Trust Bhagavati Prem
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp