History-sheeter gets honorary degree

Mahesh Goudar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Residents of Vijayapura were shocked after an Indonesia-based university awarded a honorary doctorate to a history-sheeter from the district.

The ASIAN University International, registered under the Ministry of Law and Human Rights of the Republic of Indonesia, conferred the doctorate on Mahadeva Sahukar Bhairagond for his service in the field of education. Bhairagond is chairman of Bhairavnath Education Institution, which provides free education to 1,500 poor students.

Bhairagond faces six cases – three for murder, two under the Arms Act, one each for attempt to murder and illegal sand mining — at Chadachan police station. Currently, he is out on bail in the murder case, which was booked in 2017.When The New Indian Express tried to contact the university, they declined to reply.