Karnataka youth drowns in Dallas

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar Koyyalamudi (24), resident of Srirampura Junction of Sindhanur.

Ajay Kumar Koyyalamudi

By Express News Service

RAICHUR: A 24-year-old student from a village of Sindhanur, has drowned while saving his friend at Turner Falls near Oklahoma of United States (US) on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar Koyyalamudi (24), resident of Srirampura Junction of Sindhanur. The incident happened when he travelled nearly 330km from Dallas to Tuner Falls of Oklahoma. One of his friends lost balance at the falls and fell into the river, forcing Ajay to dive into the river to save his friend but ended up drowning.

Ajay was pursuing Construction Engineering Management at The University of Texas in Arlington. He left to Dallas in December 2018, after completing his Bachelor of Engineering in Civil at New Horizon College of Engineering of Marathali at Bengaluru.

In order to transport Ajay's mortal remains from Dallas, the Telugu Association of America contacted the Indian High Commissioner Office in Texas and is expected to arrive on Saturday

A police source confirmed to TNIE, that, the high commissioner contacted had contacted them and informed that all the procedures are being carried out in order to transport the body to India.

