Home States Karnataka

Iron Bird to come up at Belur to test Saras Mk2

The facility at Kodihalli, which now houses mock-up systems for the aircraft to design in 3-D and also analyse the operability in a cost effective manner, will be fully operational by 2021-22.

Published: 17th September 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister of Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday laid the foundation stone for Iron Bird, a ground testing facility where all systems or line replaceable units (LRUs) will be integrated and tested as part of the clearance activity during the design, development and certification of Saras Mk2.

The 40,000 sqft Aircraft Integration Facility is being set up at the National Aerospace Laboratories’ (NAL’s) Belur campus in the city, and would help train pilots, maintenance engineers and technicians. This facility also includes a system check facility, which helps NAL adhere to the requirements of regulatory authorities in terms of testing the LRUs.

“We have given clearance for any requirements. As many as 24 test flights have been run. More specifications have been added for the 19-seater. It will be a boon for the people,” Harsh Vardhan said after inspecting the Smart Aerospace Composite Manufacturing Facility at Kodihalli, for HANSA-NG high-quality lightweight polymer composite airframes at NAL headquarters.

The facility at Kodihalli, which now houses mock-up systems for the aircraft to design in 3-D and also analyse the operability in a cost effective manner, will be fully operational by 2021-22.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Aerospace Laboratories
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp