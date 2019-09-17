Iron Bird to come up at Belur to test Saras Mk2

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister of Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday laid the foundation stone for Iron Bird, a ground testing facility where all systems or line replaceable units (LRUs) will be integrated and tested as part of the clearance activity during the design, development and certification of Saras Mk2.

The 40,000 sqft Aircraft Integration Facility is being set up at the National Aerospace Laboratories’ (NAL’s) Belur campus in the city, and would help train pilots, maintenance engineers and technicians. This facility also includes a system check facility, which helps NAL adhere to the requirements of regulatory authorities in terms of testing the LRUs.

“We have given clearance for any requirements. As many as 24 test flights have been run. More specifications have been added for the 19-seater. It will be a boon for the people,” Harsh Vardhan said after inspecting the Smart Aerospace Composite Manufacturing Facility at Kodihalli, for HANSA-NG high-quality lightweight polymer composite airframes at NAL headquarters.

The facility at Kodihalli, which now houses mock-up systems for the aircraft to design in 3-D and also analyse the operability in a cost effective manner, will be fully operational by 2021-22.