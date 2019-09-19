Home States Karnataka

Ladder, shuttle delays irk IndiGo passengers at Bengaluru airport

After the ladder arrived, the shuttle bus to ferry passengers to the terminal took some time to turn up. 

Published: 19th September 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

IndiGo

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a frustrating time for passengers on board IndiGo flight 6E 949 from Mumbai to Bengaluru as the airline considerably delayed in bringing the passenger step ladder to facilitate them to alight from the aircraft at the Kempegowda International Airport on Wednesday. After the ladder arrived, the shuttle bus to ferry passengers to the terminal took some time to turn up. 

A tweet from the handle @BLRAviation said: What’s going on @IndiGo6E? Flight 949 on arrival at @BLRAirport First your Ground Crew did not have a ladder to deboard. After bringing a ladder no bus available. Normally you are well organised.

Have you grown beyond the ability to manage your scale? #PaxEx #epicfail IndiGo responded saying, “Hey, we understand how frustrating such waits can be. We checked this happened due to ramp congestion. Hope to serve you better next time.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indigo airlines Bengaluru Airport
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp