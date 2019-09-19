Ladder, shuttle delays irk IndiGo passengers at Bengaluru airport

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a frustrating time for passengers on board IndiGo flight 6E 949 from Mumbai to Bengaluru as the airline considerably delayed in bringing the passenger step ladder to facilitate them to alight from the aircraft at the Kempegowda International Airport on Wednesday. After the ladder arrived, the shuttle bus to ferry passengers to the terminal took some time to turn up.

A tweet from the handle @BLRAviation said: What’s going on @IndiGo6E? Flight 949 on arrival at @BLRAirport First your Ground Crew did not have a ladder to deboard. After bringing a ladder no bus available. Normally you are well organised.

Have you grown beyond the ability to manage your scale? #PaxEx #epicfail IndiGo responded saying, “Hey, we understand how frustrating such waits can be. We checked this happened due to ramp congestion. Hope to serve you better next time.”