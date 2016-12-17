THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Finance Department has asked government employees to enter the details of their assets, including land and movable and immovable properties, in the service book to make it easier for the investigating agencies to understand the details of assets and to avoid delay in calculating

disproportionate asset,s if any.

Dr I C M Abrahzini, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) said in the order that the Director, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) had sought government approval for entering the details of landed, movable and immovable properties owned by an employee before joining government service in the service book in order to make the task easier for investigating agencies.

The order said the government examined the matter in detail and ordered government servants to enter the details regarding their movable and immovable properties at the time of joining service in the service book in the prescribed format.

The date from which the order comes into effect was from the date of commencement of the government order.