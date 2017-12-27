THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A delegation, A delegation, deputed by the Union Government to take stock of the extent of damage in the state owing to cyclone Ockhi, reached here on Tuesday.

Over the next three days, the team will tour various parts of the state to assess cyclone-related losses and damage. The delegation is being led by Bipin B Mallick, Additional Secretary (Disaster Management) in the Union Home Ministry. The delegation will split into three teams and visit the cyclone-hit areas.

After conducting a preliminary visit to the cyclone-hit areas in the capital on Tuesday, Mallick, along with Union Fisheries Department Additional Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, visited Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his office.

Mallick said the Centre would be apprised of various projects undertaken by the state government for the development of the fisheries sector. He also put forward the suggestion of forming a task force that includes young officers for implementing coastal projects. The Chief Minister told the delegation that numerous projects were being undertaken for the comprehensive development of the fisherfolk. He said the government had already taken steps to provide modern fishing boats and construct 650 sq ft houses for the coastal population.

Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) P H Kurian, Chief Minister’s Private Secretary M V Jayarajan, Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary V S Senthil, District Collector K Vasuki, Sub-Collector Divya S Iyer and State Disaster Management Authority member secretary Sekhar L Kuriakose were present at the meeting.

Five members of the Central delegation have already reached Kochi. They would split into two teams and conduct tour of Ernakulam and Thrissur districts on Wednesday. The team, led by Mallick, will visit various areas in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday and Kollam on Thursday. On Friday, the delegation will return to the capital and hold further discussions with top officers of the state government.

The state government had earlier urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a cyclone relief package of `7,340 crore, in addition to `422 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund. Discussions on the proposed package are expected to be held on Friday with the Central delegation.

Central team to visit Kochi today

lThe team deputed by the Central Government to assess the ill effects of cyclone Ockhi which lashed the coastal region of the state early this month will arrive here on Wednesday.

lThe delegation is led by Central Water Commission Beach Erosion Director R Thankamani.

lThe Central team will visit Chellanam in the morning and later travel to Vypeen and Munambam.

lThe team will visit coastal areas of Alappuzha district on Thursday. Sumith Priyadarshi, Assistant Advisor with the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation will also accompany the delegation.

lA press release from the District Information Office stated that the team would assess losses, including deaths, damages to boats, fishing equipment, agriculture loss and the damage to the power network and irrigation system.

MLA demands financial assistance

T’Puram:V S Sivakumar MLA on Tuesday urged the Central delegation to recommend financial aid from the Centre for the fishing harbours in Poonthura and Valiyathura. The request was made when the delegation toured Poonthura and other coastal areas in the capital which were hit by Cyclone Ockhi. He said the funds were inadequate for providing assistance to the victims of cyclone and to increase the infrastructure facilities. He also demanded a special fund for ensuring potable water and drainage facilities.