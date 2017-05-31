Sell it from your house: Kerala High Court on cattle sale

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday observed that there was absolutely no ban on slaughtering cattle or consumption or sale of beef, saying the rules framed by the Union government did not stop one from selling cattle for slaughter outside the animal market.

"You sell it from your house," the court said, and added that if the people chose to read the rules, there would not be any cause for tension.

The Division Bench also dismissed as withdrawn a public interest petition challenging the Union government's ban on sale of cattle for slaughter at animal markets across the country under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017.

The petition was filed by TG Sunil, state general secretary of the Youth Congress.

When the petition came up for hearing, the Bench observed that a total ban on cow slaughter was upheld by the Supreme Court. Following this, the Union government issued the recent notification, but there was absolutely no ban on cattle slaughter. It only restricted sale of cattle for slaughtering from the animal market, said the court.

According to the petitioner, as the preservation, protection and improvement of stock, prevention of animal diseases, and veterinary training and practice came under the its list, only the state had the power to make any regulations on cattle.

He said that the Centre had encroached on the state governments power, and pointed out that the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCAA) allowed slaughter of animals for human consumption.

The Bench also expressed surprise over the Madras High Court's order, as the state government produced it in the court.