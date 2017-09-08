National Award winning actor Surabhi Lakshmi has come under attack by Sangh Parivar members for eating beef during an Onam program.The talk show, 'Surabhiyude Onam, (Surabhi's Onam) featuring Surabhi along with her friends shows her eating beef and Kerala paratha from a hotel in Kozhikode.

The talk show, which was telecast in the Malayalam News Channel Media One during Onam, invited misogynistic trolls and posts from supporters of right wing politics.The supporters of the Sangh Parivar used derogatory remarks against the actor on social media platforms.

The anti-women brigade questioned the religious identity of the actor. Some of the posts even called for the boycott of her movies.

Most of the posts stated that the actress insulted the 'Hindu community ' by eating beef during Onam. Along with the actor, the Sangh Parivar supporters accused the Malayalam channel by terming it anti-Hindu and partisan.

Eating non-veg food during Onam and other festivals is an integral part of the food habits of Keralites living in Malabar regions.