THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A payment gateway service which facilitates debit/credit card payments will be added to the recently launched e-treasury system of the Treasury Department.

The service will be offered through Fed-e-Gate, payment gateway of the Federal Bank. A trial run of the integration of e-treasury with the payment gateway of Federal Bank was successful, said an officer.

The State Treasury Department had earlier launched internet banking facility for government employees and pensioners.

Thirteen designated banks, including three agency banks of the Treasury Department, were integrated with the e-treasury, the online portal facilitating electronic receipt and payments.

As per this, customers having net banking account in any of these banks can make online payments to the government for availing various services.

A Treasury Department officer said a mobile app will also be launched to help customers make instant money transfers. The department has started efforts to open exclusive salary accounts titled Employees Treasury Savings Bank (ETSB) for all the staff. At present, the salary is remitted to normal TSB accounts of employees.

According to the department, ETSB is an exclusive salary account to which only the salary amount will be credited. Employees are free to transfer the amount to any account at anytime.

Government is also devising a scheme which will enable employees to retain a particular amount in the salary account for a period of their choice.

Attractive interest will be paid for the deposits in rates higher than those in bank savings accounts.

The department had earlier launched a portal for service pensioners www.treasury.kerala.gov.in/pension.

The site will soon offer information on the breakup details of pension amount, income tax statement and pension passbook entries.

There will also be provision for uploading anticipatory income tax statement and downloading form 16. Registered mobile number will be the user ID of the customer.