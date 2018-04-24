THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has announced financial assistance to fishermen families who lost houses in sea erosion. The cabinet on Tuesday decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the fishermen families whose houses have become uninhabitable due to sea attacks.

Those whose got their houses partially damaged will be given Rs 50,000 while those who suffered minor damages will get Rs 15,000. The state will urge the Union government to enhance its support to sea erosion victims.

No houses close to sea

In the wake of increased incidents of ocean fury, a decision has been taken not to let fishermen stay within 50 metres of the sea. Coming up with a scheme to rehabilitate fishermen families staying close to the sea, the fisheries department announced that Rs 10 lakh will be given to families who can move away from the sea.

"The efforts are to ensure better safety for those in coastal areas. Also, there are measures being taken to strengthen the sea wall. lack of solid rock has been posing a major threat. District Collectors, using their special powers, should ensure that quarries in their jurisdiction provide a fixed quantity of rock for the purpose," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.