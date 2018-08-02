Campus Front of India activist Mohammed Rifa played key role in Abhimanyu murder: Kerala cops

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Campus Front of India state secretary Mohammed Rifa, a key accused in the case pertaining to the killing of SFI leader Abhimanyu at Maharaja’s College, brought the assailants from other districts to carry out the murder, according to investigators. Besides, he had ensured all the accused escaped after the crime.

The questioning of Rifa and another accused Saneesh is underway. Earlier, the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court sent the two accused to police custody till Saturday.

According to the officers, Rifa helped the accused escape after stabbing SFI leaders Abhimanyu, Arjun, and Vineeth. Rifa was arrested on July 26, while Saneesh was picked up from Angamaly.

So far, the police arrested 16 persons in connection with the murder. Rifa assembled the gang that confronted SFI activists with weapons on that fateful night.

Saneesh had led the four-member gang from Palluruthy, who were part of the group that killed Abhimanyu.

Saneesh, who was earlier arrested for a protest march held in 2017 in the Hadiya case, was nabbed when he was out on bail. Police suspect it was he who stabbed Abhimanyu.

On Wednesday, police sources said one more person who assisted the accused in escaping was taken in custody.

However, senior officials refused to confirm the same.