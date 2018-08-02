Home States Kerala

Fearing for our kids’ future, Umbayee gave up on liquor: Habeesa

In the mid-1980s, one morning, ghazal singer Umbayee walked past the Fatima Girls High School at Fort Kochi.

Published: 02nd August 2018 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

People offer their last respects to ghazal singer Umbayee in Mattanchery | Express

By Shevlin Sebastian
Express News Service

KOCHI: In the mid-1980s, one morning, ghazal singer Umbayee walked past the Fatima Girls High School at Fort Kochi. The next day, his daughter Shailaja said, “Bapa, did you go in front of the school yesterday?”

Umbayee shook his head. “My friends said that you were drunk and were swaying from side to side,” said Shailaja. That sentence pierced Umbayee’s heart.

“He decided to stop drinking,” recalled his wife Habeesa, who got married to the ghazal singer on May 8, 1977. “Umbayee feared for the future of his children — Shailaja, Sabitha and Sameer — if he died suddenly.” And he held on to his resolve and became clean. But he had to go through withdrawal symptoms, like cold turkey, and even a bout of jaundice. “But ever since that time, he had never touched a drop.”

Umbayee began to concentrate on his ghazal singing. And he would sing regularly at a restaurant on MG Road in Kochi. One night he sang Ghulam Ali’s ghazal, Chupke Chupke. One North Indian patron was so amazed that a Malayali could sing this song so well that he came forward and showered Rs 5,000 in Rs 50 bundles on Umbayee.

The singer was stunned. This was the first time somebody had done something like this. He immediately gave Rs 1,000 to the tabla player. “When he came home, he told me that we were going for an outing the next day,” said Habeesa. “And that was how, for the first time in our lives, we went to the Athirappilly waterfalls in a tourist taxi and had a good time.”

Despite living with a noted singer, Habeesa has only seen one performance of Umbayee. This happened years ago, at Koyilandy. “When I see him on stage, I get very anxious,” she said. “I want the programme to go through nicely, with the audience appreciating him. So I cannot enjoy the music, because I am praying all the time. So my husband told me that it is better I stay away.”

He was a trailblazer: CM

T’Puram: Umbayee had played a big role in popularising the genre of ghazal music, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his condolence message. “Umbayee, who had set up Malayalam’s first ghazal troupe in Kochi, was gutsy enough to experiment with the ghazal form. He also became a trailblazer by making ghazals out of the lines of great poets such as O N V Kurup and Sachithanandan,” he reminisced. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said Malayalees will never forget Umbayee who rained ghazals on their minds. “Umbayee introduced Malayalees to the beauty of ghazal and his demise has created a big void,” he said. Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said the demise of Umbayee has left a void in the world of ghazals. The Speaker, who had released the celebrated ghazal singer’s autobiography, said it was one of the blessed acts of his life.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Umbayee ghazal singer Umbayee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century