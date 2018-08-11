CPI-M strongman EP Jayarajan to be Kerala Industries Minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Pinarayi Government is all set to re-induct CPM central committee member E P Jayarajan, who had to bow out over nepotism charges in 2016, as Industries Minister on Tuesday. The education portfolio has been split into two. Higher Education goes to K T Jaleel.

CPI will get Government Chief Whip’s position with Cabinet rank. CPM state secretariat and state committee meets on Friday finalised Jayarajan’s entry into the cabinet. CPM will have 13 ministers after Jayarajan’s re-entry,

CPI may take a call on their Chief Whip at its state executive on August 20. The names of K Rajan, former minister Mullakkara Ratnakaran and Chittayam Gopalan are doing the rounds.

Portfolios proposed

* E P Jayarajan: Industries, Commerce, Sports and Youth Affairs (Currently with A C Moideen)

* AC Moideen: Local Self Government - Panchayats, Municipalities, Corporations, Rural Development,

KILA

* KT Jaleel: Welfare of Minorities, Wakf and Hajj (currently with K T Jaleel) Collegiate Education, Technical Education, Universities (except Agricultural, Veterinary, Fisheries and Medical Universities, Entrance Examinations (currently with C Raveendranath).