Home States Kerala

CPI-M strongman EP Jayarajan to be Kerala Industries Minister

CPI will get Government Chief Whip’s position with Cabinet rank. CPM state secretariat and state committee meets on Friday finalised Jayarajan’s entry into the cabinet.

Published: 11th August 2018 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

CPM central committee member E P Jayarajan

CPM central committee member E P Jayarajan (Facebook/E.P.Jayarajan)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Pinarayi Government is all set to re-induct CPM central committee member E P Jayarajan, who had to bow out over nepotism charges in 2016, as Industries Minister on Tuesday.  The education portfolio has been split into two. Higher Education goes to K T Jaleel.

CPI will get Government Chief Whip’s position with Cabinet rank. CPM state secretariat and state committee meets on Friday finalised Jayarajan’s entry into the cabinet. CPM will have 13 ministers after Jayarajan’s re-entry,

CPI may take a call on their Chief Whip at its state executive on August 20. The names of K Rajan, former minister Mullakkara Ratnakaran and Chittayam Gopalan are doing the rounds.  

Portfolios proposed
* E P Jayarajan: Industries, Commerce, Sports and Youth Affairs (Currently with A C Moideen)
* AC Moideen: Local Self Government - Panchayats, Municipalities, Corporations, Rural Development,

KILA
* KT Jaleel: Welfare of Minorities, Wakf and Hajj (currently with K T Jaleel) Collegiate Education, Technical Education, Universities (except Agricultural, Veterinary, Fisheries and Medical Universities, Entrance Examinations (currently with C Raveendranath).

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Government Chief Whip CPM LDF government EP Jayarajan CPI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala