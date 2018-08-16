Home States Kerala

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the voice that led station masters to demand their rights

Vajpayee spent 12 years, from 1959 to 1971, as the president of the All India Station Masters' Association -- the last non-cadre member to be an office-bearer of the union.

Published: 16th August 2018 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran Parliamentarian and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo | File)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: It is a little-known fact that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the president of a union for station masters, who fought for the right of the men on whose shoulders rested not just the smooth running of trains but also their safety and security.

Vajpayee spent 12 years, from 1959 to 1971, as the president of the All India Station Masters' Association (AISMA) -- the last non-cadre member to be an office-bearer of the union.

Umashankar Singh was just shy of 30 years of age when he first saw Vajpayee, who was then emerging as the leader of the union.

He remembers the former prime minister as a "man who led from the front".

"He inspired generations at a time when we did not even know what our rights were. He encouraged us to demand our rights. His speeches were awe-inspiring. He was the president of AISMA from 1959 to 1971. He is no longer leading us, but we still follow his ideals," Singh told PTI over phone.

He recalled meeting the BJP stalwart when the latter had become the Jan Sangh chief in 1968 and said he met them as one of them and not as one of the most prominent leaders of the country.

At that time, Singh recalled, Vajpayee was already an elected member of Parliament.

In 1986, when Singh became the president of AISMA and was on a hunger strike in front of Parliament, Vajpayee intervened and convinced him to break his fast.

"He visited me and pushed me to break my fast. His kindness was touching," Singh remembered.

Vajpayee prominently featured in the annual diary of the AISMA last year as a "legendary" workers' leader.

The former prime minister's 12-year stint as the AISMA president also finds a mention in the "biography" section of his profile on the Lok Sabha website.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Vajpayee death All India Station Masters' Association

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Know these interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career