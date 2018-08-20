Import of relief materials exempt from customs duty, GST

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Customs Department has clarified that Relief packages sent by NRIs and international agencies are exempt from customs duty and GST.

The department came out with such a clarification on Monday after it received several inquiries regarding duty on import of aid and relief materials.

In a press statement, Sumit Kumar, Customs Commissioner, Kerala, said relief and rehabilitation materials are exempted from the basic customs duty and GST.

As per the notification of Customs dated July 13, 1994, amended vide another notification dated June 30, 2017, the items such as foodstuffs, medicines, medical stores of perishable nature, clothing and blankets imported for the relief and rehabilitation of people affected by flood have been exempted from whole of customs duty and integrated tax. The above exemption will be in addition to the issuance of general exemption in due course.

The above exemption can be claimed by any charitable organisations in compliance with the conditions mentioned in the notification.