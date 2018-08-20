Home States Kerala

Import of relief materials exempt from customs duty, GST

The department came out with such a clarification on Monday after it received several inquiries regarding duty on import of aid and relief materials.

Published: 20th August 2018 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

kerala_flood_rescue_ops

Kerala floods: People who got stranded in the marooned Kumarakom panchayat are being shifted to Kottayam in a Taurus lorry. Kumarakom is seen behind as an extension of Vembanadu backwaters. (Photo | Vishnu Prathap/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Customs Department has clarified that Relief packages sent by NRIs and international agencies are exempt from customs duty and GST.

The department came out with such a clarification on Monday after it received several inquiries regarding duty on import of aid and relief materials.

In a press statement, Sumit Kumar, Customs Commissioner, Kerala, said relief and rehabilitation materials are exempted from the basic customs duty and GST.

As per the notification of Customs dated July 13, 1994, amended vide another notification dated June 30, 2017, the items such as foodstuffs, medicines, medical stores of perishable nature, clothing and blankets imported for the relief and rehabilitation of people affected by flood have been exempted from whole of customs duty and integrated tax. The above exemption will be in addition to the issuance of general exemption in due course.

The above exemption can be claimed by any charitable organisations in compliance with the conditions mentioned in the notification.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GST Relief packages Imports Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony