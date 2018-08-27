Home States Kerala

Harbour management committees on the anvil

The Fisheries Department has decided to start Harbour Management Committees across the state to oversee the local-level maintenance of harbours. 

Published: 27th August 2018 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma (Facebook photo)

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fisheries Department has decided to start Harbour Management Committees across the state to oversee the local-level maintenance of harbours. In an interview with Express, Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma said these committees will also conduct day-to-day activities of the harbour concerned.

District Collector of the harbour concerned will be the committee’s chairman. It will have joint director of Fisheries, deputy director of Fisheries, Matsyafed district chairman, Harbour engineering superintendent engineer and prominent trade union representatives nominated by the government as members.
Of the 24 harbours in the state, harbour management committees will soon be constituted for 12 harbours, the minister said.

She said the harbour management committee will function on the lines of Munambam Harbour Management Society, which has been functioning for the past several years successfully.

The minister said the government will pass the Fish Auctioning Marketing and Quality Control Bill in the next session of the Assembly. The Bill envisages to do away with middlemen in sale of fish and make the transaction transparent. The minister said the government intends to provide fresh, unadulterated fish.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods Fisheries Department maintenance of harbours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6