Harbour management committees on the anvil

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fisheries Department has decided to start Harbour Management Committees across the state to oversee the local-level maintenance of harbours. In an interview with Express, Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma said these committees will also conduct day-to-day activities of the harbour concerned.

District Collector of the harbour concerned will be the committee’s chairman. It will have joint director of Fisheries, deputy director of Fisheries, Matsyafed district chairman, Harbour engineering superintendent engineer and prominent trade union representatives nominated by the government as members.

Of the 24 harbours in the state, harbour management committees will soon be constituted for 12 harbours, the minister said.

She said the harbour management committee will function on the lines of Munambam Harbour Management Society, which has been functioning for the past several years successfully.

The minister said the government will pass the Fish Auctioning Marketing and Quality Control Bill in the next session of the Assembly. The Bill envisages to do away with middlemen in sale of fish and make the transaction transparent. The minister said the government intends to provide fresh, unadulterated fish.