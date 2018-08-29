Home States Kerala

State police a model for the whole country: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state police force has become a role model for the whole country for the rescue operations carried out during flood.

Published: 29th August 2018 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state police force has become a role model for the whole country for the rescue operations carried out during flood. While the relief operations was commendably handled by the revenue department, police handled the rescue operations with utmost care, he said.

The CM said 40,000 police personnel took part in the rescue operations during and after the flood across the state. He said some officers even continued to take part in rescue operations despite knowing their houses have been submerged. More than the personal loss, it was the humanitarian considerations that guided the force, Pinarayi said.  Chief Minister said the police force was the flag bearer of communication when the mobile towers got destroyed in flood. He said the police force handled the situation extremely well despite not having modern equipment or trained at disaster evacuation.He said modernising the police force will be his government’s major responsibility.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Police rescue operations Kerala Floods Kerala Rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor