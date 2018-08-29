State police a model for the whole country: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state police force has become a role model for the whole country for the rescue operations carried out during flood. While the relief operations was commendably handled by the revenue department, police handled the rescue operations with utmost care, he said.

The CM said 40,000 police personnel took part in the rescue operations during and after the flood across the state. He said some officers even continued to take part in rescue operations despite knowing their houses have been submerged. More than the personal loss, it was the humanitarian considerations that guided the force, Pinarayi said. Chief Minister said the police force was the flag bearer of communication when the mobile towers got destroyed in flood. He said the police force handled the situation extremely well despite not having modern equipment or trained at disaster evacuation.He said modernising the police force will be his government’s major responsibility.