Home States Kerala

AICC member seeks inquiry report against MLA PK Sasi

If the party refuses to provide a copy of the report as per the Act, I will approach the court. People have the right to know. 

Published: 02nd December 2018 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

Shoranur legislator PK Sasi (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  All Indian Congress Committee member Deepthi Mary Varghese on Saturday urged the CPM leadership to disclose the complaint of the victim and the report submitted by the party inquiry Commission against P K Sasi MLA in the alleged sexual harassment case. 

“The action taken by the CPM against the MLA was only an eyewash. I have sought a copy of the report under the RTI Act from the party. If the party refuses to provide a copy of the report as per the Act, I will approach the court. People have the right to know. 

‘Women’s safety’ was the prime slogan in the CPM’s election manifesto. However, they have miserably failed to keep their promise,” she said. Deepthi said she got information from reliable sources, the offence committed by the MLA attracts section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 (a) (Sexual harassment) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) of IPC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
P K Sasi MLA sexual harassment CPM MLA Deepthi Mary Varghese

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp