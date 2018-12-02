AICC member seeks inquiry report against MLA PK Sasi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: All Indian Congress Committee member Deepthi Mary Varghese on Saturday urged the CPM leadership to disclose the complaint of the victim and the report submitted by the party inquiry Commission against P K Sasi MLA in the alleged sexual harassment case.

“The action taken by the CPM against the MLA was only an eyewash. I have sought a copy of the report under the RTI Act from the party. If the party refuses to provide a copy of the report as per the Act, I will approach the court. People have the right to know.

‘Women’s safety’ was the prime slogan in the CPM’s election manifesto. However, they have miserably failed to keep their promise,” she said. Deepthi said she got information from reliable sources, the offence committed by the MLA attracts section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 (a) (Sexual harassment) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) of IPC.