Aeronautical manufacturing unit to come up in Kannur

The state government is planning to set up an aeronautical manufacturing facility in Kannur to develop infrastructure facilities, which will attract global and Indian majors.

Published: 03rd December 2018 09:09 AM

Kannur Airport

Kannur International airport (File | PTI)

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

Kinfra Director Santhosh Kumar told Express the corporation is moving ahead with a project of set up an aeronautical industry cluster in two-three years near the Kannur Airport, where it owns around 478 acres of land.

The project is in addition to Kinfra’s proposed Union Government-assisted Defence Park — exclusively for defence equipment manufacturers — at Ottapalam in Palakkad.

A senior bureaucrat said the state government also plans to set up a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility near the Kannur Airport to cater to the public and private carriers’ needs. The industry majors who will be included in the project can build their facilities.

