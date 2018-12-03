KIAL: Air Traffic Services complex handed over to AAI

By Express News Service

KANNUR: As a prelude to the commencement of commercial operations, the Air Traffic Services Complex (ATS) was formally handed over to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) by the Kannur International Airport Ltd (Kial). Though the ATS complex was handed over on Saturday, the air traffic control (ATC) tower will start functioning round-the-clock from December 6 only. At the function, Kannur Airport managing director V Thulasidas lighted the lamp in the presence of AAI regional executive director S Shreekumar.

Thulasidas said handing over of the ATS complex is a historical moment for the airport. ‘’It is after several years an airport in India is commencing operations as an international airport. Most of the airports in the country had started as domestic airports,’’ he said. AAI has deployed a 15-member team of which four are women. Ten more staff, including women, will join the Kannur team soon, taking their total number to 25. Air traffic in a radius of 40 km of the airport will be under the control of Kannur ATC.

‘’It is a proud and happy moment. Future of Kial looks bright as the aviation industry in the country is on a growth trajectory, and the number of air passengers is increasing,’’ said S Shreekumar. After the ceremony, Thulasidas, accompanied by senior officers of the AAI, visited the equipment room of the ATS complex where he was briefed about the air traffic control operations.