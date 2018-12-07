Kerala lotteries to have QR codes soon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac said that the Lottery Department is pondering over the idea of introducing a track and trace system in the supply chain of lottery tickets issued by the state.
According to him, as part of implementing the same, lottery tickets will soon feature QR codes. At present, micro line, a relief pattern, opaque test, void pantograph and guilloche pattern arfe used to check fake tickets in circulation.
The minister provided state’s revenue earnings from the sale of lottery tickets for the past 5 years.
2013-14 - L3,793.72 crore
2014-15 - L5,445.43 crore
2015-16 - L6,317.73 crore
2016-17 - L7,394.91 crore
2017-18 - L9,034.25 crore