Kerala lotteries to have QR codes soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac said that the Lottery Department is pondering over the idea of introducing a track and trace system in the supply chain of lottery tickets issued by the state.

According to him, as part of implementing the same, lottery tickets will soon feature QR codes. At present, micro line, a relief pattern, opaque test, void pantograph and guilloche pattern arfe used to check fake tickets in circulation.

The minister provided state’s revenue earnings from the sale of lottery tickets for the past 5 years.

2013-14 - L3,793.72 crore

2014-15 - L5,445.43 crore

2015-16 - L6,317.73 crore

2016-17 - L7,394.91 crore

2017-18 - L9,034.25 crore