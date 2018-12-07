Home States Kerala

Two kids die as fire breaks out in house near Kerala's Vadakkenchery

Two siblings, aged 10 and two, were killed in a fire that gutted their house at Malakka in Thekkumkara panchayat near Vadakkenchery in Thrissur on Thursday night.

Published: 07th December 2018 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 05:09 AM

Fire

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Two siblings, aged 10 and two, were killed in a fire that gutted their house at Malakka in Thekkumkara panchayat near Vadakkenchery in Thrissur on Thursday night. Their mother and another sibling of the deceased, who sustained injuries, have been admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur.

The deceased are Danfalis, 10, and Selsamia, 2, children of Danters and Bindu of Achakkottil in Malakka. Bindu and Selasfia, 12, sustained burn injuries. Though the fire broke out from the house by 10.30 pm, neighbours who thronged the spot couldn’t take out the children as the fire engulfed the house within a few minutes. They found the charred bodies in a cot inside the house. 

It is not known what triggered the fire. However, neighbours said they heard an explosion from the house. Fire and rescue personnel reached the spot and doused the fire. Meanwhile, hospital sources said both mother and child have crossed the critical stage.

