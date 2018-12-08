Home States Kerala

Sabarimala row: BJP general secretary K Surendran Surendran released from jail after 21 days 

Surendran was given bail by the High court with stringent conditions including not to enter Pathanamthitta district for a period of three months.

Published: 08th December 2018 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

K Surendran

Kerala BJP leader K Surendran (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP general secretary K Surendran who was in jail for the past 21 days has been released following a High Court order in the case related to the blocking of women who had reached the hill shrine to provide first food to her grandson. Surendran was given a rousing reception in front of the Poojapura central jail where he was lodged.

Surendran said that he is happy that the customs and traditions at Sabarimala was not broken and added that he had conducted a democratic protest only. The BJP leader said that there is no group war in the party and all of them are in unison.

Surendran was given bail by the High court with stringent conditions including not to enter Pathanamthitta district for a period of three months. The bail condition was with 2 lakh as deposit and with two securities.

The BJP leader was arrested at Nilakkal on November 17 while trying to go to Sabarimala temple. Ranni court had denied him bail stating that Surendran was involved in the case related to the attack of 52-year-old Women.

He got bail in two cases registered at Kozhikode one in 2013 related to the blocking of the train and the other in 2016 which was on the march conducted towards the City police commissioner office.

Incidentally, the court has asked during the argument as to how long can Surendran be lodged in jail and on the reply from the prosecution that he had violated Supreme court orders, the court asked whether he is the only leader in BJP.

