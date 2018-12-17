Home States Kerala

ISRO’s GSLV-F11 to take India’s 35th communication satellite to orbit

The satellite will be placed in its final Geostationary Orbit (GEO) using the onboard propulsion system.

Published: 17th December 2018 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

ISRO, Satellite, Rocket

Representational image (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Wednesday, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle – F11 (GSLV-F11), will undertake its 13th flight carrying the 35th Indian Communication satellite GSAT-7A built by the ISRO. GSAT-7A, the advanced communication satellite, built to provide communication capability to the users in Ku-band over the Indian region, is expected to be a shot in the arm for the Indian Air Force as it would add more air power along with additional strategic communication capabilities to the force. The GSLV-F11, which is getting ready for its seventh flight with Indigenous Cryo stage, will place the 2,250-kg GSAT-7A communication satellite into a geosynchronous transfer orbit. It will be launched from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) at Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota.

The satellite to be placed in the geostationary orbit is expected to help the IAF interconnect with various ground radar stations, airbases and AWACS (Airborne Warning And Control System) aircraft. The GSAT-7A Spacecraft is configured on ISRO’s standard I-2,000 kg (I-2K) Bus. The bus capabilities are fully exploited with respect to accommodation, power generation, thermal management, etc. Most of the functional requirements of the communication payloads and the bus platform systems have been derived from ISRO’s earlier geostationary satellites INSATs / GSATs. GSAT-7A spacecraft is configured as the payload for the GSLV MK-II flight F11.

ALSO READ | ISRO on verge of launching its 35th communication satellite; second this month

The satellite will be placed in its final Geostationary Orbit (GEO) using the onboard propulsion system. However, it will take a few days after separation from the launcher to reach its orbital slot. GSLV – F11 is ISRO’s fourth generation launch vehicle with three stages. The four liquid strap-ons and a solid rocket motor at the core form the first stage. The second stage is equipped with high thrust engine using liquid fuel. The Cryogenic Upper Stage forms the third and final stage of the vehicle. The GSAT-7A incorporates chemical propulsion system to provide an operational mission life of a minimum of eight years. Chemical propulsion will be used for orbit raising as well as for on orbit attitude correction operations. Sufficient redundancy is built into the Spacecraft for continued service.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle GSLV-F11 GSAT-7A

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp