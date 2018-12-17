ISRO’s GSLV-F11 to take India’s 35th communication satellite to orbit

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Wednesday, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle – F11 (GSLV-F11), will undertake its 13th flight carrying the 35th Indian Communication satellite GSAT-7A built by the ISRO. GSAT-7A, the advanced communication satellite, built to provide communication capability to the users in Ku-band over the Indian region, is expected to be a shot in the arm for the Indian Air Force as it would add more air power along with additional strategic communication capabilities to the force. The GSLV-F11, which is getting ready for its seventh flight with Indigenous Cryo stage, will place the 2,250-kg GSAT-7A communication satellite into a geosynchronous transfer orbit. It will be launched from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) at Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota.

The satellite to be placed in the geostationary orbit is expected to help the IAF interconnect with various ground radar stations, airbases and AWACS (Airborne Warning And Control System) aircraft. The GSAT-7A Spacecraft is configured on ISRO’s standard I-2,000 kg (I-2K) Bus. The bus capabilities are fully exploited with respect to accommodation, power generation, thermal management, etc. Most of the functional requirements of the communication payloads and the bus platform systems have been derived from ISRO’s earlier geostationary satellites INSATs / GSATs. GSAT-7A spacecraft is configured as the payload for the GSLV MK-II flight F11.

The satellite will be placed in its final Geostationary Orbit (GEO) using the onboard propulsion system. However, it will take a few days after separation from the launcher to reach its orbital slot. GSLV – F11 is ISRO’s fourth generation launch vehicle with three stages. The four liquid strap-ons and a solid rocket motor at the core form the first stage. The second stage is equipped with high thrust engine using liquid fuel. The Cryogenic Upper Stage forms the third and final stage of the vehicle. The GSAT-7A incorporates chemical propulsion system to provide an operational mission life of a minimum of eight years. Chemical propulsion will be used for orbit raising as well as for on orbit attitude correction operations. Sufficient redundancy is built into the Spacecraft for continued service.