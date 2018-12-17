Sabarimala Karma Samithi to hold Ayyappa Jyothi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sabarimala Karma Samithi, along with Hindu saints, will hold an Ayyappa Jyothi across the state on December 26.

As part of supporting the programme, the BJP will conduct awareness programme with its cadres in mobilising the participants, said BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai here on Sunday.He said the Ayyappa Jyothi programme will be held between 6 and 6.30 pm along the national highways from Manjeswaram to Parassala. The Jyothi will be lighted in every two-and-half km.

“The Ayyappa Jyothi is for love and inclusiveness, unlike the women’s wall, which is for separation and hatred. Around eight lakh devotees will take part in the programme and each devotee will be standing at a distance of one metre from the other. No slogans will be raised during the programme; only Ayyapppa hymns will be chanted,” Sreedharan Pillai said.