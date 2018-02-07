KOCHI: The Kerala Farmers Federation (KeFF) has opened its registered office in Kochi at VV Towers, Edapally, and launched a new website.Grievances and complaints by farmers can be uploaded at www.keralafarmersfederation.org. The federation has also promised all legal support and financial aid for farmers fighting cases in various courts. Nearly 50 lakh farmers will benefit from the move, the officials said. KeFF chairman George J Mathew inaugurated the website and unveiled the flag. John Thomas Kottukapally launched the website. Secretary general Joshy Mathew and general secretary Joshy Joseph spoke on the occasion. Infarm national secretary general V C Sebastian was present on the occasion.