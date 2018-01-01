KANNUR: The much-awaited opening up of Kannur skies for commercial operations will happen in September, if one believes KIAL (Kannur International Airport Ltd) officers. It will also open up a wide range of opportunities leading to the overall development of the region, especially Kannur.

Once the airport becomes operational, more investments and projects will come to the region, say experts. Tourism will be the biggest beneficiary, says P Balakiran, MD, KIAL. Over 95 per cent of the work is over, say officers. The runway length of 3.05 km will be expanded to 4 km in the coming years. For this, 261 acres need to be acquired.

With an estimated cost of `1,892 crore, the biggest-ever project in Kannur's history will definitely bring in development in the district, says K Thrivikraman, president, North Malabar Chamber of Commerce.