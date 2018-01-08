THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written a letter requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw from the move to shift the proposed Coast Guard academy at Irinavu near Kannur to Karnataka. He pointed out in the letter the move to shift the academy to Baikampadi near Mangaluru was unjustifiable and it was against the interest of the state.

The Chief Minister pointed out the state government had already handed over 164 acres at Irinavu for the academy. Moreover, Rs 30 crore was spent on developing infrastructure. The Kerala Coastal Management Authority has already granted permission for construction and informed the Union Ministry of Forests and Environment (MoEF). But the MoEF is citing the presence of mangrove forests in the region to deny environmental clearance.

But, there is 50 acres which have no mangrove forest at the same place. In view of these facts, the Chief Minister asked the Prime Minister to send a Central team to facilitate the environmental clearance.