KOLLAM: In a case of filicide, a 43-year-old woman was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing her teenager son in Kerala’s Kollam.

Police Commissioner A Sreenivas said, “The accused has been arrested. Currently, we are investigating the possibility of other’s involvement in the crime.”

The deceased, Jithu (14) was missing for the past two days and later his charred and chopped body was found in a banana plantation, near their house.

The woman allegedly burnt his body and dumped his charred remains near her house, said the top police officer.

The following day, she also went with her husband to the police to file a missing report for her son.

After several rounds of interrogation, the police noticed too many contradictions in her story and the accused finally confessed to her crime.

Jithu was a student of Kundara MGD Boys’ High School.

The reason behind the murder is not yet known.