THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coming out against the government’s move to withdraw the case against LDF legislators for creating a ruckus in the Assembly during the Budget presentation by former finance minister K M Mani, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said any such move will be legally challenged.

“The move to withdraw the case is a challenge to the Assembly as well as the people of the state. This will be opposed legally,” he said.

It was on March 13, 2015, that the Assembly witnessed unruly scenes during the Budget presentation. This was a black day in the history of the Kerala Assembly, he said.

He said there was no logic in the case being withdrawn by the same people who were instrumental in creating the chaos. “What justification is there for this?” he asked. Once the case is withdrawn, it will be akin to giving a licence for creating any kind of ruckus in Assembly by anyone. So, this should never be allowed, he said.

‘Law and order in the state has collapsed’

T’Puram: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday alleged the law and order in the state has collapsed. His remarks come in the wake of Governor P Sathasivam’s statement the other day that the deteriorating law and order situation has lowered the state’s image. “The Governor was forced to make such a statement in view of widespread violence, murders and burglaries in the state,” said Chennithala.

CPM prefers a continuation of Modi rule, says Antony

T’Puram: The CPM in Kerala prefers a continuation of the Modi rule in the country, said senior Congress leader A K Antony on Sunday. He was responding to the CPM central committee’s rejection of Sitaram Yechury’s call for a tie-up with the Congress at the national level. The CPM in Kerala is not interested in lining up secular forces against Narendra Modi, Antony said, adding a CPM-RSS adjustment politics has taken place in the country. The CPM has committed a political blunder by rejecting Yechury’s draft resolution, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said.