MALAPPURAM: If everything goes as expected, wide-body aircraft services will be resumed at Calicut International Airport with authorities submitting a report citing the airport is fit for wide-body aircraft service.

“We have submitted a report to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) informing them wide-body aircraft can be operated with the present runway. The report has recommended restoration of wide-body aircraft,” said airport director J T Radhakrishna. The 71-page report was prepared after a meeting of AAI officers and representatives of various flight companies. The meeting which was held at Karipur in November was also attended by top officers of the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The airport director said the report will be forwarded to the DCGA. “Services can be resumed only after getting approval from the DGCA,” he said. The meeting had cited the airport was compatible for the operation of wide-bodied Boeing 777-200 flights which will bring an increase in the number of flights.