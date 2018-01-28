THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Laptops with Keltron brand could soon be a reality as the government pushes to transform the state into a laptop manufacturing hub. With global chip-making giant Intel at its side, the state Hardware Mission is in the process of finalising local manufacturers who can collaborate on making laptops here. “We have identified a few companies that can produce 45 per cent of laptop parts in terms of value. We are looking for a joint venture consortium,” said special officer for Hardware Mission, C Jayasankar Prasad.

He said laptops produced in the state could be marketed at different levels. “Laptops required for government supplies can be under the Keltron brand. We may have to enlist an original equipment manufacturer for sales outside,” Jayasankar said.The yearly procurement by Keltron for various departments, under the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), is expected to bring in the minimum numbers for the mission to produce laptops under the Keltron brand.

The mission is yet to finalise details of the consortium. A report regarding this will be submitted to the government by the end of January. The chip forms the most crucial part of a laptop and will be supplied by Intel. The laptops will be made at Mavila.

chipmaker Intel and UST Global, a home-grown multinational digital company with expertise in chip testing, are helping the mission in identifying companies and setting up a manufacturing base in Kerala.

The printed circuit board manufacturing facility belonging to Keltron at Manvila will be used for manufacturing the laptops.

The hardware policy of the state received a shot in the arm when US-based tech firm Purism showed interest in setting up a manufacturing facility here.Purism chief executive officer Todd Weaver made the announcement during his visit to Thiruvananthapuram in December last year. Headquartered in San Francisco, Purism manufactures free software laptops and mobile phones under the brand name ‘Librem.’