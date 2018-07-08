Home States Kerala

Malayalam film producer Noushad Alathur banks on social media to select actors, story for ‘Viral 2019’

Malayalam film producer Noushad Alathur has taken to Facebook for casting calls and let the public decide the script.

Published: 08th July 2018 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 03:36 PM

Pranav clicks a selfie with producer Noushad Alathur

By A Satish
Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Malayalam film producer Noushad Alathur is banking on an out-of-the-box model to choose the storyline, actors, and scriptwriters for his ninth venture titled ‘Viral 2019’.

“I wish to do things differently. Therefore, I released my first-look poster on the midnight of December 31. Ninety per cent of the actors will be newcomers. A short storyline of five persons will be selected and posted on Facebook and one of the stories will be selected by the public,” said Alathur, whose latest flick was ‘Kuttanadan Marpappa’.

“Youth can post their profiles and excellence in arts and cultural activities online and the public will decide the hero and heroine. The release date will also be decided by social media followers. This is a new experiment and we intend to begin the shoot within five months,” he added. Pranav, who is studying at the Government College in Chittur, has already been roped in for the film. “Noushad sir telephoned and asked me whether I could do a role in the film.

Today morning, Noushad sir and Alathur MLA K D Prasannan came and gave me Rs 10,000 as advance for the film. Noushad sir had seen me perform in a comedy programme in a Malayalam channel and I look forward to acting and singing in ‘Viral 2019’,” said Pranav.

“We also plan to offer a chance to sing to Rakesh Unni, the headload worker who was invited by Kamal Hassan after hearing his song from ‘Viswaroopam’.  We will give an advance in the presence of Finance Minister Thomas Isaac in the coming days. Moreover, if the film is a hit, we intend to help Pranav
financially,” said Alathur.

  Sreekanth Vijay
    Great attempt dear Sir. Salute you for this venture and wishing all the success. Sreekanth Vijay
    5 months ago
