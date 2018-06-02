Duo who tested positive for Nipah virus on road to recovery

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: After a fortnight filled with reports on the death of people infected with Nipah virus in the district, two patients who tested positive and undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital here are now known to have recovered.

Health Department officials confirmed that they are out of danger and under observation at the isolation room.Health Services director Dr R L Saritha said it is a positive news that the two patients are showing signs of recovery. “But it is too soon to declare that they have completely recovered. We need to keep monitoring them,” she said.

The latest development has come as a big relief for all, including health officials, boosting their confidence that the disease could be wiped out. Also, all seven test results that came on Friday were negative. With this, the department has received results of 193 samples as on Friday, of which 18 are positive and the rest negative.The death toll remains unchanged as on Thursday with 16, while 17 persons are under observation at the MCH.

Antibody to arrive today

Monoclonal antibody from Australia, which has proved to be effective in battling a virus of the same school of Nipah, will reach the MCH on Saturday. “We have received an official communique from the authorities to set up necessary facilities to store the drug and for other practices. We will be setting those soon,” said Medical College principal V R Rajendran, adding that however, doctors will not start administering the medicine from Saturday. “We have to prepare a protocol for that too. We have called for a special sitting of doctors,” he added.

Two given ribavirin

Two patients who have shown signs of recovery were administered with ribavirin brought from Malaysia, said Dr Saritha. “We have been administering them the medicine from the start. It is now understood that they are recovering. Symptoms with regard to Nipah virus infection has reduced. Even their test results are now negative,” she said.

Taluk Hospital shut

As two patients undergoing treatment at Balussery Taluk Hospital succumbed due to Nipah infection, the health authorities have shut down operations at the hospital.Dr Saritha said the decision was taken after holding discussions with the hospital superintendent and other authorities. “We were directed to shut down the operations at the hospital,” she said. As a result, all hospital staff, including doctors, have been sent on leave. The authorities have arranged an outpatient facility at the hospital to meet the daily needs of the people.The Health Department has issued an alert notice to local people. A special meeting was held on Friday morning, which was attended by Purushan MLA Kadalundi.

1,941 people under scanner

As of Friday, the Health Department is monitoring 1,941 people in connection with Nipah. District Collector U V Jose said they are being strictly monitored and health officials contact them at least once a day. Ambulances have been kept on standby to rush them to the MCH in case they show any symptoms of Nipah.The Collector added that the decision to postpone the reopening of schools will be considered on Saturday after consulting with Health Minister K K Shylaja and other authorities. At present, the schools in the district are scheduled to be reopen on Tuesday. All public functions in the district will be restricted till Monday. “We will see whether these restrictions need to be extended,” he said.

Court proceedings suspended

Following the death of a court employee due to Nipah, the High Court registrar on Friday directed the authorities to suspend proceedings at the Kozhikode district court till Wednesday. The direction is binding on the magistrate and family courts. Earlier, Collector on Friday had submitted a report seeking the High Court to take a call on the issue whether to suspend the court proceedings on a petition filed by the members of the Bar Association. Even though the court proceedings have been suspended, all the offices will be functioning, said High Court subordinate judiciary registrar K Haripal. The registrar has also asked the district judge to submit a report on Wednesday regarding the current situation. Any further direction will be issued as per the report submitted by the district court on Wednesday.

Cleaning works to continue

In the wake of rains, health officials will continue with their cleaning work at all major centres to avoid the spread of other communicable diseases in the district. The Collector said that cleaning activities in Puthiyappa, which is the major centre of the outbreak, will be done on June 9, 11 and 18.