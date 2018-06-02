Home States Kerala

Nipah: Efforts on to check second wave

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Health Minister K K Shylaja on Friday cautioned against the possible second wave of Nipah outbreak as chances are high for such second wave of Nipah infection. The health department could control the first phase of the infection successfully. However, despite the normal warning, a lot of people had got in touch with the affected people and those people should exercise great vigil till the end of incubation period.

The presence of Nipah virus can be confirmed only when the affected people show symptoms. So it is very essential for the affected people to be alert till their incubation period is over, she said. The government has made elaborate arrangements to check the spread of the disease and the people who closely engaged with the Nipah infected people should avoid public gatherings and meeting till the end of the incubation period, she said.  

Any information to this effect should be informed the control room set up as it is important to contain the spread and people should cooperate with the effort of the government, the minister urged. Since the Nipah virus affects the brain, there should not be any delay in seeking treatment if people show any suspected symptoms. The team of experts led by director of health service is being camped at the affected region and the team will remain there till the spread of the virus brought fully under control, the minister said.

At a glance
Two patients undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital recover
The death toll remains unchanged as on Thursday with 16
1,941 people under Health Department’s scanner
Balussery Taluk Hospital shut after two patients died of the virus attack

