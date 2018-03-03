THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Coal shortage in the north has forced the state to increase hydel generation to levels double than what is normal for summer months.The past four-five days, there has been a shortage of about 300-350 MW in power imports due to coal-related issues plaguing privately-run coal-based power plants outside Kerala, N S Pillai, chairman and managing director, Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), said. To make up for the shortage, KSEB has upped internal hydropower generation to 25-26 million units (MU) a day.

Normally, during summer months, the KSEB tones down hydro generation to the neighbourhood of 10-12 MU or even lower. ‘’The coal shortage has affected mostly private power plants. There is no reason to panic, though, as we expect the centre to fix the problem soon by ensuring adequate supply, perhaps through imports from outside,’’ N S Pillai said.

Meantime, daily power consumption in the state is expected to break all records this summer the way temperatures are soaring. Going by KSEB forecasts for Summer 2018, daily consumption is officially projected to touch 82 million units (MU). The existing ‘record’ stands at 80.44 MU, clocked on April 29, 2016. Consumption did not cross the 80 MU mark in 2017.

To compare, the average daily consumption in 2016-17 had stood at a manageable 65.26 MU. Power consumption peaks between March 15 and April 15, the height of the summer season. Although March is just beginning, the consumption levels have gradually started moving towards the feared mark.

On Thursday, consumption had stood at 75.14 MU.

‘’This summer, consumption has leap-frogged within a matter of days due to the sudden shoot-up in temperatures. We expect daily consumption to cross 80 MU this time,’’ Kumaran P, director (Distribution and IT), KSEB, said.

Power woes

KSEB ups hydro generation as coal shortage hits power plants

Daily consumption crosses 75 MU

Projected to touch 82 MU this summer

Highest consumption to date is 80.44 MU set on April 29, 2016