THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Congress MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan on Wednesday carried a used tear gas shell to the Kerala Assembly.

Showing it to the Speaker, he said that the tear gas shells being used to disburse Youth Congress protesters last week were beyond their expiry date, and police are still using them. The Youth Congress workers were staging a protest against the alleged murder of their party worker, Shuhaib, outside the Kerala Secretariat seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) legislators created a huge uproar in the Assembly citing that the MLAs are not supposed to bring firearms inside the Assembly.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too intervened calling it a huge security threat.

Thiruvanchoor later handed over the tear gas shell to Assembly officials.

Shuhaib, a Congress party worker, was hacked to death allegedly by CPI(M) workers on February 12 at a tea stall. Five persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

(With online desk inputs)