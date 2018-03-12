One of the canopy bridges constructed by the Forest Department at Shenduruny Wildlife Sanctuary for monkeys and squirrels to safely cross the roads | Express

KOLLAM: Now, monkeys and squirrels at the Shenduruny Wildlife Sanctuary can cross roads without the fear of becoming roadkill. The Forest Department has constructed three sky bridges for arboreal animals to crisscross the Kollam-Thirumangalam National Highway’s Thenmala stretch.

The move follows repeated incidents of disfigurement and roadkill of these animals on the stretch after being hit by speeding vehicles. “We have constructed three canopy bridges — one at Thenmala Dam Junction and the other two at Pallamvetty and Shenduruny Wildlife Office — on a pilot basis. Based on its success, we will decide if more such bridges should be constructed,” said T S Saju, assistant wildlife warden, Shenduruny.

A decision in this regard has been taken after considering the high rate of casualties among species like Malabar giant squirrel, Nilgiri langur, lion-tailed macaque and others after they came under the wheels of speeding vehicles plying the stretch, he said.

“Mostly it is the monkeys that fall prey to hit-and-run cases. There were a number of monkeys who bore signs of disfigurement after meeting with accidents. This prompted us to construct canopy bridges for them,” said Saju. Another reason for constructing such canopy bridges is reportedly, the arrival of summer.

“Dry season is here. The water resources in the forests will get dried up and the animals will engage in the search for drinking water. The canopy bridges were constructed for arboreal animals foreseeing such movements,” said an officer with Shenduruny Wildlife Sanctuary.

Meanwhile, concerned about the errant behaviour on the part of visitors who throw eatables at monkeys and squirrels from their vehicles, the Forest Department has also erected a number of signboards along the stretch, warning them to abstain from such activities.

“The bridges were constructed in those places were tourist footfall in high. With a proposal on the anvil to improve the existing road from Pallamvetty to Kalamkunnu for making an entrance to Shenduruny Wildlife Sanctuary in Kalamkunnu Section, the vehicular traffic along the stretch is likely to get doubled. Thus a facility like this is sure to help the animals,” said the officer.

Apparently, it was the success of the canopy bridges built at Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary in Idukki that similar initiatives were taken up by the Forest Department in other parts of the state.

The canopy bridge, constructed between two tall trees on either side of the road, usually looks like a floating ladder.

The bridge that is constructed of high-quality nylon parallel ropes is connected with about 1 to 1.5-metre bamboo sticks, which are tied with iron twine.

According to officers, the paths frequented by squirrels at the base of the canopy bridge will also feature a net covering.