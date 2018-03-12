KANNUR: The dust has barely settled on the last round of political violence in Kannur, before an attack on four SFI workers allegedly by RSS workers. According to the police, the incident occurred at around 3 am on Sunday.

The SFI workers were returning home after the temple festival of Thrichambaram Sri Krishna Temple when they were allegedly attacked by RSS workers. Four RSS workers have been arrested.

Kiran, Irayil Arjun, Kunhippurayil Ashwanth, all 19, and Keezhattur Pacha Dheeraj 18 were the injured.

The condition of Kiran, allegedly stabbed by the RSS workers, is serious; he was admitted to surgical ICU after emergency surgery at Pariyaram Medical College Hospital. The other three were admitted to Taliparamba Cooperative Hospital.

Pattuvam Mullool Madakkudiyan M Jayan alias Kuthattu Jayan, 34, Muriyathode Kandoth K V Rajesh alias Chora Rajesh, 29, Kooveri Aalathattu P Akshay alias Achu, 21, and Alathattu P Ajesh alias Aju, 23, were arrested by the Taliparamba police for the alleged attack.

The police have registered cases, including attempt for murder. They will be produced in the court on Monday morning.

As the visuals of the clash were recorded in the CCTV installed by temple authorities in connection with the festival, the police have identified all the assailants in the attack.

Apart from the four arrested, 10 more people will be apprehended, said Taliparamba DySP K V Venugopal.

On Saturday night, the same gang who unleashed the attack on the SFI workers were engaged in another clash at a bar in Pazhayangadi, said the DySP. They reached Taliparamba around 11.30 am after the clash at Pazhayangadi, said Venugopal.

The police who were on duty at the temple were also attacked by the gang as they tried to intervene during the attack on the SFI workers.

It was only when more police arrived at the spot that they were able to take the attackers into custody. As more police reached the spot, some of the attackers fled the scene.

The BJP district leadership has condemned the attack.