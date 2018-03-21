KOCHI: Setting a model in empowering tribals, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has provided training in cage fish farming to around 35 tribal families of T V Puram panchayat at Vaikom in Kottayam district. The initiative is part of a project to popularise the less expensive fish farming method among the tribal colonies across the coastal states under the Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

A team, led by CMFRI principal scientist K Madhu, provided training to members of the tribal community at T V Puram, equipping them to set up small-scale cage fish farming units in the brackish water ecosystem. The training included guidance on budgeting, site selection, identification of suitable fish species, cage fabrication, feed management, farming procedures, harvesting and fish trade.

The trainees were taken to the cage fish farming sites in Nettoor to familiarise them with cage fish farming techniques. A cage was handed over to the trainees prior to the launch of the farming. “More cages, fish lingers, feeds and other services will be provided to the members who attend the training as they get used to the farming method,” said Madhu.

A team from CMFRI will assist the tribals till the harvest, he said. “The institute will help the community members to become entrepreneurs and take up small-scale cage farming under various groups,” said Madhu.

Cage fish farming is a less expensive and productive fish farming model. It has proven to be 70 times more productive than the normal methods of fish farming.