'E-ticket system will be introduced in all theatres in Kerala'

PALAKKAD: The e-ticket system will be introduced within three to four months in all the theatres in the state, said KSFDC chairman Lenin Rajendran. Addressing mediapersons as a prelude to the inauguration of the twin theatres of the KSFDC at Chittur, Lenin Rajendran said the e-ticket system will help the producers of films to know the exact collections from their films and it will make easy for the local bodies to collect taxes on the sold tickets.

The KSFDC is mulling public-private partnership to set up theatres. For the people, especially the Non Resident Keralites (NRKs) they can associate with the government and set up theatres. The subsidy provided for film production was also proposed to be increased.

He said the theatres in rural areas were closing down as they are not being given new films. If the local bodies provide land, the KFDC was ready to launch theatres. Twin theatres can be built on plots of 50 cents and three- theatre complex in 80 cents. Foundation stone will be laid for the three-theatre complex at Kanniampuram in Ottappalam in May, Lenin Rajendran said. The land belongs to the KSFDC.

KIIFB has sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the renovation of 100 theatres. A total of 30 theatres will be renovated this year. A sum of Rs 150 crore has been set aside for the renovation of the Chitranjali theatre in Thiruvananthapuram.

The renovated Kairali and Sree theatres of the KSFDC will be inaugurated by Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan on May 1. The twin theatres were renovated at a cost of Rs 4 crore. There will be shows at both the theatres on Tuesday evening. The film ‘Uncle’ will be screened at Kairali and the film ‘Aravindante Athithigal’ in Sree theatre.There are 350 seats in Kairali and 245 seats in Sree. The cost of each ticket will be Rs 100.