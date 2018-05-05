Kerala CPM leader P Sasi’s brother arrested in financial fraud case

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police on Friday arrested P Satheeshan, brother of CPM leader P Sasi, in a financial fraud case. According to the police, a cheating case was registered against him based on a complaint filed by a woman from Feroke. The woman, a widow, said in her complaint Satheeshan demanded and accepted bribe from her after promising her a job in the Department of Local Self Government.

In her complaint, the woman said Satheeshan collected a total amount of Rs two lakh on several occasions for processing her application for appointment in the Department of Local Self Government on compassionate grounds following the demise of her husband. The complainant said she was threatened by him when she asked him to return the money.The accused has been charged under Sections 420 (cheating) and 506(1) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

More complaints emerge

In separate complaints, two men from Olavanna have approached the Kasaba police against Satheeshan, alleging he had taken money from them offering them jobs to the posts of planning engineer and office staff in Kannur International Airport. It is said Satheeshan carried out the fraud after introducing himself as a staff in the Chief Minister’s office and that the amount taken from them was a contribution to the party fund.

Satheeshan had promised to get them jobs by November, 2017. But when they didn’t get any positive response, they called Satheeshan who promised to return their money. However, when that did not happen, they lodged a complaint with the police. The duo also produced the Syndicate Bank receipt to prove their claims. The police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident. Satheeshan will be produced before the court on Saturday, the police said.